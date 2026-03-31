A True-Blue Bangalore Home: Behind the interiors of this 150-year old bungalow in Richards Town

"David Lean, the director of A Passage to India gave me those,” mentions businesswoman Priya Mascarenhas about the three iron lamps hanging from the ceiling of her foyer. She explains, “He was a friend and when they were shooting the film in Bengaluru, they had collected props from all over the city’s antique stores.” This is a recurring theme as we look around her 150-year-old heritage home nestled at the very end of Cookson Road – every object decorating her walls and spread across all available surfaces has a story and a place attached to it.

Since Priya and her late husband, businessman Mohan Mascarenhas, moved into the family home, in 1973, they’ve kept the structure intact in its historic charm. “He and I had this vision that we should make the house a typical old Bangalore home so we kept everything and saw to it that its features didn’t change. That was a hell of a challenge. The house has its original monkey tops, high ceilings and stained glass too but we’ve worked on strengthening its bones – the walls, the beams.” She also points out the intricate designs decorating the sloped ceiling high above us, as Italian tiles from the time the house was built. The ceiling fans too, are likely from that period and still kicking. The furniture, heavy and dark, adds to the weight of the space, many inherited from both sides of the family – antique bedsteads, tables and a British-era Piano are placed throughout. These efforts towards preserving the home’s character earned the Mascarenhas’ the INTACH Heritage Award in 2016.