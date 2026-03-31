A winning inkpression: Vegan ink is the new vogue!

Cheers and roars filled the stadium as RCB clinched their maiden IPL match against SRH on Saturday, but it wasn’t just the win that got people talking. Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 63 on the opening night, also turned heads for his new full-sleeve tattoo made with vegan ink featuring lotus and floral motifs that symbolise resilience and transformation. Never heard of it, probably, you must have also hastily looked up ‘Vegan Tattoo’ to know the buzz surrounding it. As artists explain, the difference lies in the ink used. “A vegan tattoo comes down to the ink. It does not contain any animal-derived ingredients. These inks are made using edible oils, along with glycerin and aqua water,” explains Suresh Machu of Machu Tattoo Studio, adding that their vegan ink comes from Hollywood in California.

Just like composition, what draws attention is how the tattoo behaves, especially during the healing process. For clients wary of visible after-effects, the healing process is often seen as a plus. The difference becomes more noticeable a few days after getting inked, when the skin begins to recover. “It heals like butter. There is no extra swelling or redness and overall, the skin reacts much better compared to conventional inks. Peeling is minimal or happens in a thin layer, unlike conventional inks, which can form thicker scabs on the skin,” he says.