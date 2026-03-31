A winning inkpression: Vegan ink is the new vogue!

Cheers and roars filled the stadium as RCB clinched their maiden IPL match against SRH on Saturday, but it wasn’t just the win that got people talking. Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 63 on the opening night, also turned heads for his new full-sleeve tattoo made with vegan ink featuring lotus and floral motifs that symbolise resilience and transformation. Never heard of it, probably, you must have also hastily looked up ‘Vegan Tattoo’ to know the buzz surrounding it. As artists explain, the difference lies in the ink used. “A vegan tattoo comes down to the ink. It does not contain any animal-derived ingredients. These inks are made using edible oils, along with glycerin and aqua water,” explains Suresh Machu of Machu Tattoo Studio, adding that their vegan ink comes from Hollywood in California.
Just like composition, what draws attention is how the tattoo behaves, especially during the healing process. For clients wary of visible after-effects, the healing process is often seen as a plus. The difference becomes more noticeable a few days after getting inked, when the skin begins to recover. “It heals like butter. There is no extra swelling or redness and overall, the skin reacts much better compared to conventional inks. Peeling is minimal or happens in a thin layer, unlike conventional inks, which can form thicker scabs on the skin,” he says.
When it comes to clients, this smoother healing process can make a visible difference. “Many assume that a tattoo is vegan just because of the ink, but that’s not always true. Clients should ask if the entire setup is vegan – the stencil, razors, aftercare products – that’s where most hidden animal-derived ingredients come in,” says Gagan, founder of Crazy Ink Tattoo. For business consultant Meenakshi, who recently opted for a vegan tattoo, the choice came from wanting to be mindful. “When I learned that some traditional inks can contain animal-derived ingredients, I started looking for alternatives,” she says. Her experience, she adds, was comfortable and clean, with minimal irritation, from start to finish.
When it comes to the final result, artists say there is little compromise on how the tattoo looks. “Vegan tattoos look more punchy and vibrant and the output blends better into the skin,” Machu shares. For Meenakshi, too, the outcome held up. “I didn’t feel any limitation when it came to colours or design. My tattoo was a multi-colour realistic piece with 20-plus shades,” she shares.
For Gagan, the final outcome has little to do with whether the ink is vegan and more to do with how the tattoo is executed. “There’s no real difference in how a vegan tattoo looks or lasts. What matters is how deep the needle goes and how well you follow aftercare,” he says.
Despite the growing interest, vegan ink is not yet the default across studios. One of the main reasons is cost. “It is four to five times costlier than the conventional ink because it’s imported, which is why it is mostly used in high-end studios. If a regular tattoo costs Rs 1,000, a vegan one would cost Rs 4,500-5,000,” Machu says. For those considering the switch, artists say a basic check – vegan certification on the ink bottle or label reports – can go a long way in ensuring authenticity.
From a medical perspective, the main risk comes from pigments, preservatives and contamination irrespective of whether it is vegan or not. Dr Shireen Furtado, dermatologist, Ayana Clinic, stresses that skin infections depend on hygiene practices during tattooing than the ink type itself. “Though the trend highlighted by Kohli has increased awareness, it is key to choose a licensed tattoo artist, check ink quality and do a patch test to lower risks rather than relying on the vegan label,” she says, adding that there are no clear medical evidence showing that vegan tattoo inks reduce risks compared to regular ones, because these complications mainly depend on factors like quality, sterility of the ink and how well the skin is taken care of post procedure. Those with sensitive skin, a history of strong allergies or conditions like eczema, psoriasis or keloid formation should take extra caution before getting tattoos because their skin may react strongly or heal poorly, while those with weak immunity, uncontrolled diabetes or skin infections should avoid tattoos until their condition is stable, and people prone to contact dermatitis may react to certain pigments or metals in ink.