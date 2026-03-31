After delay of two decades, tenders invited for Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) invited tenders on Monday for the much-awaited Bangalore Business Corridor (BBC), also called the Peripheral Ring Road, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,348 crore.

The tenders have been invited for the first package of the project covering nearly 20 km, which has to be completed within 36 months. With this, it looks like the project, delayed for nearly two decades, is finally moving. If the work gets completed as planned, the 20 km ring road would be completed by mid-2029, easing traffic in the city.

The EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) tender Package-1 is from Tumakuru Road to Ballari Road for 19.80 km. The tender includes 10 years of operation and maintenance on design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) mode.

As per the timeline mentioned in the tender document, the last date for tender enquiries is April 15, and the last date to submit the tender is May 4. The technical bids would be opened on May 6 and the financial bid on May 11. The tender also had a note which read, “The implementation of the project on lands that are subject matter of various writ petitions pending in the High Court of Karnataka is subject to the outcome of such writ petitions.”