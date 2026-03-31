Bamul chief hints at hiking milk prices

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Milk Union Limited (Bamul) chief and former Bengaluru rural MP DK Suresh here on Monday hinted at hiking price of milk and its byproducts owing to the LPG crisis which resulted in the milk union shouldering more burden. “There is no problem at the moment. What do you define as increase in our expenses? Who should we put the burden of this on? If I say this, you will announce that DK Suresh has predicted a price increase,” he told reporters.

But he said that all milk unions, including Bamul, were instructed to reduce gas consumption up to 55%. “If we use 100%, we will have to spend 30% more against the procurement of LPG. If we do this, the price will have to increase. We also come under the scope of essential commodities and such problems will arise. Therefore, it is better for people to wake up now,” he explained.

On the use of wood stoves or solar instead of gas in the milk union dairy, he clarified that the solar cannot be used as steam will have to be generated through boilers. “None of us, milk union dairies, are using electric boilers. Furnace oil, wood stoves or gas are used. After I came to power, there was an opportunity to use wood stoves in a part of the dairy, and boilers should be converted to it. This is not a process that can be done in a couple of days. This should be done by calling tenders,” he said.

“Earlier, the price of furnace oil and gas was low, but now the price has increased, so we have installed wood stoves locally in one plant. We have to do it in the remaining two or three plants. Wood stoves cannot be used in Bengaluru as there will be a pollution issue,” he said.

On delay in election for KMF chief post for which he is a strong contender he said he doesn’t have information about this.