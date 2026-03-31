Housing census to kick off on April 1 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As part of National Census - 2027, house-listing and housing census will start in the limits of Bengaluru East, North and South city corporations from April 1, 2026, according to corporations’ commissioners DS Ramesh, Pommala Sunil Kumar and KN Ramesh.

As per the directions of the state government, preparatory activities for the first phase of the national census -- house-listing and housing census -- have been expedited. People should provide accurate information regarding their houses and families, a press release issued here stated.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has planned to conduct Census - 2027 in two phases. In the first phase, citizens are provided an opportunity for self-enumeration of houses and housing details for 15 days from April 1, 2026, through https://se.census.gov.in,” the release stated.

Any member of the household can complete the self-enumeration process within 20 minutes. A self-enumeration ID will be generated and shared via mobile/email. In the second phase of Census - 2027, from April 16 to May 15, 2026, enumerators will visit households to collect and verify house-listing and housing census data. During this field visit, the citizens should share their self-enumeration IDs with the enumerators for verification and final submission of data.

Data collected as part of Census-2027 will serve as a crucial foundation for future urban planning, infrastructure development and welfare programmes. Therefore, it is essential for the people to provide accurate information through the self-enumeration process, the release said.

All information provided by the citizens will be secured and they may submit all details without any concern, the release added.