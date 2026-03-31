Mango season begins in Bengaluru; prices high, demand yet to pick up

BENGALURU: With temperatures touching nearly 34 degrees Celsius in the city, a wide variety of mangoes -- raspuri, alphonso, badami, sindhura and banganapalli -- has already arrived in the market.

Sellers across KR Market, Russell Market, Jayamahal Road, Madiwala Market and other places said that all varieties will arrive in the first week of April 2026 and the sales will increase only by the end of April.

Shivashankar, who has a mango stall near TV Tower on Jayamahal Road, said, “Currently, the sales are low and mangoes aren’t sweet enough as the season has just begun. By April first week, more mangoes will arrive that are sweeter and people will start buying them.”

He said prices will usually depend on the stock, supply and demand in the market. If the supply is good, the prices will be low, and if there is high demand during low supply, prices skyrocket. “Now, one kg of alphonso costs Rs 300, raspuri Rs 250, badami Rs 200, sindhura Rs 250 and banganpalli Rs 180-200,” he said.

Shiva said markets across the city are yet to receive varieties like malgova, sakkare gutti, neelam, mallika and totapuri. Bengaluru receives mangoes from different parts of the state and other states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Idrees Chaudhry, fruit merchant and president of the Russell Market Fruit Merchants Association, said, “At the Russell Market, we mostly receive stocks of mango varieties including sindhura, alphonso and banganapalli. Customers have already started buying these varieties. Soon, we will see the rush and customers will start buying entire boxes instead of small quantities.”