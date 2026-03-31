Two killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons have died in two separate accidents in the city since Sunday night.

A 32-year-old bike rider died after hitting a concrete mixing machine that was fixed to a goods vehicle on the Byatarayanapura flyover at around 6 am on Monday. The victim, Anil Gowda, 24, hailed from Rajaghatta in Doddaballapura and was working as a writer in RMC Yard. Gowda was going on his way to work from his home.

He reportedly lost control of the bike and rammed into the mixer that was going in front. Gowda succumbed while being shifted to the hospital. The Hebbal traffic police have registered a case.

Under the Jnanabarathi traffic police station limits, a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver died after his auto toppled when he applied sudden brakes while trying to avoid hitting a bike rider. The victim, Rajesh, was a resident of Chikkabasthi.

At 8 pm on Sunday, Rajesh and his friend Devaraju were riding in the auto. While nearing Doddabasti on Vishweshwaraiah Layout 100 Ft Road, a bike rider suddenly came in front of the auto. Rajesh, while trying to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, applied the brakes suddenly, and in the impact, the auto toppled. Rajesh, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed at 10 pm.