Wild Chase: A fusion track set for global release

A high-energy instrumental track, Wild Chase, brings together Hindustani classical and American bluegrass, as slide guitarist-composer Prakash Sontakke and bassist Keith Peters, who has long worked with composer AR Rahman, take their collaboration to a global audience. The track, slated for release on March 31, pushes back against the notion that Indian classical music is slow or inaccessible, presenting it instead as fast, engaging and full of movement.

The story of the track begins in Bengaluru, where a simple plan turned into a late-night recording session at Sontakke’s home. Peters, who happened to be in the city, dropped by and recorded his part in just a few takes. For Sontakke, Wild Chase has been around for years before this version. When he finally decided to put it out, the collaboration felt obvious and organic. “It’s a track I had composed long ago and performed live regularly. But I never released a recorded

version. This composition needs a certain technical finesse and dexterity and Keith was the natural choice. It’s a challenging piece and I knew he would bring the right energy to it,” Sontakke, also known for his contribution to Grammy-winning albums, most notably the 2015 Best New Age Album Winner, Winds of Samsara, shares.

Peters, known for his work on songs like Chinna Chinna Aasai and Pachai Nirame, went with his instinct while working on the track. He first heard it while travelling and let it stay in his head before recording. “I just listened to it and kept it in my mind. When I went to the studio, I played over it…two or three times and it was done,” he says. In fact, his part came together in minutes.