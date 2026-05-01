After the storm: Havoc exposes Greater Bengaluru Authority’s weak links

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which claimed to have undertaken monsoon preparedness weeks in advance, stands exposed as hundreds of trees were uprooted, drains clogged, roads turned rivulets on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rains, 10 lives were lost. Ironically, corporation engineers under GBA are taking up desilting of drain only during rains and the GBA forest cell having only 15 staff has made the situation worse.

The forest officials under GBA responsible for pruning trees and responding to emergencies are also deployed on census duty.

According to Professor Inayatuallah M, Water Resource Expert from University Visvesvaraya College Of Engineering, what is lacking in GBA is a proper study of hydrology. “With rapid urbanisation, topography has changed, and the drainage system has been severely altered, resulting in floods, sinkholes and loss of lives. In Bengaluru, deaths due to man-made disaster is more compared to natural disaster,” said Inayuthalla.

Ripping the GBA apart, urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said, the GBA’s claim of monsoon preparedness is absolute rubbish. Their design to carry stormwater is wrong, footpath alignment is also wrong. “There is no third-party assessment for their claim on monsoon preparedness. They just go by their own self-certification every season, and the tragedy keeps striking.”

“The flooding of low-lying areas and roads is due to bad design. The engineers must work on seepage of water, but they transport water to such vulnerable locations,” said Mahesh.

While the GBA stated that engineers concerned have been asked to keep the drains clean, take up desilting, and prune trees in advance of the monsoon, Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said, disaster preparedness in Bengaluru remains largely inadequate in practice.