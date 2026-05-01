Bowring Hospital wall collapse: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe, seeks report in seven days

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that a committee be constituted, headed by a retired chief engineer from the Public Works Department, to probe the wall collapse at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

Mohan K, retired chief engineer, PWD, will chair the five-member committee comprising the superintendent engineer, Buildings division, KR Circle; superintendent engineer, Quality Assurance, KR Circle; assistant executive engineer, Design Branch, KR Circle, and assistant executive engineer, No. 1 Sub-Division, VV Towers. The committee will submit a report within seven days," the order read.

CM orders suspension of executive engineer

The CM also held a meeting with officials from the Urban Development Department, Greater Bengaluru Authority, Commissioners of five city corporations and other officials on Thursday and directed the Health Department to suspend its engineering division’s Executive Engineer for allowing a huge amount of soil next to the compound wall that collapsed.

The CM questioned why soil was piled near the wall during the work even though the engineer knew that the wall would be damaged. He also asked the hospital chief why he did not take care of the soil that was being poured to damage the wall.

Anticipating that more potholes will open up following rains, along with the existing ones and the bad impact it has on traffic and safety of motorists, Siddaramaiah instructed immediate action to close potholes. “Necessary preparations should be made before the onset of monsoon rains,” the CM said.