Don’t allow street vendors to operate near any compound wall, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday ordered GBA officials to remove all street vendors from footpaths near compound walls across the city.

The DCM’s order comes a day after seven people were crushed to death when a part of the compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed during heavy rains.

“Standing instructions have been given to officials to identify all such areas,” Shivakumar said. To a question if the accident took place because of the negligence of the officials, he said, “This accident should not have happened. At the moment, I will not say which officials’ negligence it was.

They had heaped soil next to the wall, and it might have collapsed under the pressure. I have told the officials that no vendors should be allowed to operate on this road either.” The DCM said teams have been deployed to remove all weak trees and branches along all roads in the city.