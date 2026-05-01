Kempegowda International Airport sees surge in pasenger traffic, cargo volumes

BENGALURU: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Thursday that Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has handled 44.47 million passengers and 5,32,000 tonnes of cargo in the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

“International traffic led the growth, rising 23.9 per cent to 7.23 million passengers, while domestic traffic grew 3.3 per cent to 37.24 million passengers, taking overall passenger traffic up 6.2 per cent year-on-year,” said BIAL. Transfer traffic also grew by approximately 22 per cent year-on-year. Domestic transfer volume is growing by approximately 3.2 per cent, and international transfer volume is expanding by over 50 per cent.

Air traffic concentration around the airport increased as well; 2,80,800 air traffic movements were recorded during the period, marking a 4.5 per cent year-on-year increase. Passenger traffic also reached a record high, with 1,39,111 passengers handled in a 24-hour period.

Cargo movement saw a surge of 6 per cent year-on-year. This was supported by 15 cargo airlines operating across 38 destinations, including Chicago, Singapore, London Heathrow,

Frankfurt, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Demand was driven by agri-perishables, pharma, automobile parts, spare parts, electronics and e-commerce.