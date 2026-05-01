Man dies after roof breaks, bricks fall on him in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old security guard who was lying on his bed on the second floor of his rented house, died when bricks placed on the roof collapsed on him. It is suspected that a heavy sheet, from the neighbouring building fell on his roof.

The deceased, Manjunath, was a resident of Kasturba Nagar. Police said Manjunath’s wife and son had gone to attend a function, and he was alone in the house when the incident occurred. It is suspected that when the sheet fell on his house, the roofing sheet broke due to the impact, and the bricks placed on it collapsed on him, leading to his death.

A neighbour saw the collapsed portion of the house and alerted police and Manjunath’s wife. Chama-rajpet police added that a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of BNS was registered against the owner of the neighbouring property, following a complaint by Manjunath’s wife.