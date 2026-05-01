‘Probe Mandya land scam or admit inability’: Upa Lokayukta

BENGALURU: Taking serious exception to Mandya district police for failing to complete investigation even after three months, and file a chargesheet into the alleged illegal transfer of over 1,000 acres worth Rs 600 crore to private individuals in Nagamangala taluk, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa instructed the Mandya SP to depute necessary police officers to assist the investigating officer.

If the SP is unable to investigate further, she has to put the same in writing either to the Lokayukta or state government to continue investigation so that further steps could be taken to dig out the truth till it reaches its logical end, Justice Veerappa noted in proceedings in a suo motu case on Thursday.

The Upa Lokayukta questioned Mandya police as to why they did not inform the complainant in case of progress or result of the investigation, as mandated under Section 193(3)(ii) of the BNSS to ensure fair and transparent investigation. He also asked the Mandya DC to submit a report about action taken on the report dated December 5, 2024, submitted by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner, against officials involved in the scam.

Interestingly, the complainant in this case is the Lokayukta police in Mandya who registered the complaint with Nagamangala Town police on January 14, 2026. Failure to complete the probe on time by Mandya police has raised many eyebrows as to why they neither completed investigation within the stipulated time nor informed the complainant (Lokayukta police), about the progress of the probe.