‘Probe Mandya land scam or admit inability’: Upa Lokayukta

BENGALURU: Taking serious exception to Mandya district police for failing to complete investigation even after three months, and file a chargesheet into the alleged illegal transfer of over 1,000 acres worth Rs 600 crore to private individuals in Nagamangala taluk, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa instructed the Mandya SP to depute necessary police officers to assist the investigating officer.
If the SP is unable to investigate further, she has to put the same in writing either to the Lokayukta or state government to continue investigation so that further steps could be taken to dig out the truth till it reaches its logical end, Justice Veerappa noted in proceedings in a suo motu case on Thursday.
The Upa Lokayukta questioned Mandya police as to why they did not inform the complainant in case of progress or result of the investigation, as mandated under Section 193(3)(ii) of the BNSS to ensure fair and transparent investigation. He also asked the Mandya DC to submit a report about action taken on the report dated December 5, 2024, submitted by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner, against officials involved in the scam.
Interestingly, the complainant in this case is the Lokayukta police in Mandya who registered the complaint with Nagamangala Town police on January 14, 2026. Failure to complete the probe on time by Mandya police has raised many eyebrows as to why they neither completed investigation within the stipulated time nor informed the complainant (Lokayukta police), about the progress of the probe.
This Upa Lokayukta’s action came as the SP allegedly expressed her inability to continue investigation, which was published in the media on April 22, stating that 1,000 acres of government land was illegally allotted to private parties and hundreds of accused are found to be involved, causing loss of more than Rs 600 crore to the exchequer.
The scope of investigation is expanding as many departments, including Revenue, Forest and Ecology, come under the purview of investigation, the Upa Lokayukta said, citing the SP’s statement.
Meanwhile, the Upa Lokayukta listed all 32 officials, including tahsildars, assistant commissioners, shirastedars and case workers as respondents to the suo motu case, for their alleged role in illegal transfer of government land, to appear in person on May 29 and submit their explanation.
The Upa Lokayukta took up the issue of illegal registration of RTCs by creating, forging and fabricating documents of gomala land at HN Kavalu in Devalapura hobli of Nagamangala taluk, after receiving a complaint by a certain Mohammed Ismail. Later, he directed the Mandya Lokayukta police to conduct investigation and submit the report, which stated that the allegations, prima facie, are true and required thorough investigation.
Subsequently, a police team headed by the DySP, Nagamangala, has been investigating the matter for more than three months, but the final report is yet to be filed.