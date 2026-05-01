Slum-dwellers go sleepless in Bengaluru, fear rainy season ahead

BENGALURU: Following Wednesday’s heavy downpour, slum-dwellers of Jolly Mohalla and Jai Bheem Nagar, near KR Market, spent a sleepless night as water gushed into their homes, and are seeking shelter. They say this is common every rainy season. “The government knows about this problem, but doesn’t want to address it,” allege residents.

Nearly 100 families living in the two slums face severe hardship during the monsoon.

Jagadeshwari (62), a street vendor from Jolly Mohalla, said five generations of their family have lived in the slum, after her grandfather migrated from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru. “Our situation during the rainy season is very difficult due to the lack of toilets and proper sewage system. Following heavy rain on Wednesday, our houses were filled with water. We were unable to sleep inside and had to take shelter outside, while some went elsewhere,” she said.

She added that drainage water gushed into their homes, and it takes at least two days to clean up. “If someone dies in the slum, it is difficult to shift the body due to the narrow space.

The houses are built on just 8x8 or 8x10 sqft.” She pointed out that the slum has only one bathroom and two toilets, which are used by 48 families. “Women use these, while men use public toilets. There is a high risk of infections. Two years ago, a five-year-old girl, Kajol, is suspected to have died due to an infection,” she added.