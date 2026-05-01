Slum-dwellers go sleepless in Bengaluru, fear rainy season ahead

BENGALURU: Following Wednesday’s heavy downpour, slum-dwellers of Jolly Mohalla and Jai Bheem Nagar, near KR Market, spent a sleepless night as water gushed into their homes, and are seeking shelter. They say this is common every rainy season. “The government knows about this problem, but doesn’t want to address it,” allege residents.
Nearly 100 families living in the two slums face severe hardship during the monsoon.
Jagadeshwari (62), a street vendor from Jolly Mohalla, said five generations of their family have lived in the slum, after her grandfather migrated from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru. “Our situation during the rainy season is very difficult due to the lack of toilets and proper sewage system. Following heavy rain on Wednesday, our houses were filled with water. We were unable to sleep inside and had to take shelter outside, while some went elsewhere,” she said.
She added that drainage water gushed into their homes, and it takes at least two days to clean up. “If someone dies in the slum, it is difficult to shift the body due to the narrow space.
The houses are built on just 8x8 or 8x10 sqft.” She pointed out that the slum has only one bathroom and two toilets, which are used by 48 families. “Women use these, while men use public toilets. There is a high risk of infections. Two years ago, a five-year-old girl, Kajol, is suspected to have died due to an infection,” she added.
Vimala (22) said her two-month-old baby cried throughout the night following the rain. “I am scared to use the toilet as it may affect my child,” she said, adding that a sheet fell on a 12-year-old boy’s head during Wednesday’s rain, leaving him injured.
Nikitha (25), a homemaker from Jai Bheem Nagar, said rainwater from the raja kaluve entered her house, soaking all their belongings. Another resident, Lalitha, said her family of seven, including five children, struggled the entire night to place sheets in the doorway to stop water from entering their houses.
Meanwhile, Manjula criticised politicians, saying they visit only during elections. “They give money and ask for votes but are nowhere to be seen during our difficult times. They are not aware of our situation,” she said.
Bhuvaneshwari, a volunteer with ActionAid Association, said people in these slums bathe only two or three times a week due to lack of water. “There is no proper drinking water supply. Borewell water is available only twice a week, which residents have to store for daily use. The government has promises houses, but work has not started yet,” she said.
_______Darshan Dadadapura