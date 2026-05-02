Bengaluru's Peenya elevated flyover to be shut for 3 days for load testing

BENGALURU: Traffic on the Peenya elevated flyover (Dr Sri Shivakumar Swamiji flyover) on National Highway-4 will be closed for three days -- from 5am May 5 to 11am May 8 -- to facilitate final load testing.

Movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on the stretch between Kennametal Widia upper ramp and SRS down ramp, as well as from CMTI Junction to Parle-G Toll via the flyover.

The restriction follows the completion of cable repair works on the flyover under Peenya traffic police station limits.

Police have marked out alternative routes

Nelamangala towards Bengaluru: Take a diversion near Kennametal Factory and proceed via NH-4 (below the flyover) and service road through 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, SRS Junction and Goraguntepalya

CMTI towards Nelamangala: Use NH-4 (below flyover) and service road via SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, Dasarahalli, 8th Mile and Parle-G Toll