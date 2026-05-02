B'luru fashion insiders revisit The Devil Wears Prada legacy as Miranda Priestly returns in sequel

Call it ‘oh-so-rare’, but fashion designer Rini Phalgunan, finds herself on Team Emily in the film. She speaks of the subtle fatigue that comes with giving everything to an industry that doesn’t always reciprocate with the same intensity. “Not because I’m bitter or territorial, but because I understand the person who has given everything to a world and watches someone walk and take it lightly. There’s exhaustion that comes with loving an industry more than it loves you back. Andy gets the arc, but Emily gets the truth,” she says.

The sequel, helmed by David Frankel and featuring Lady Gaga in a cameo role, drew mostly favourable critical response. With audiences already flocking to theatres, Kaustav Dey, model and beauty connoisseur, says he is curious to see what lies ahead for Priestly if she ever steps away from her world of perks and power. Adding that the film continues to spark appreciation for the world it portrays. He shares, “What stayed with me was how fashion was represented as a multi-billion-billion dollar industry that generated revenue and employment for many. Especially since it is so easy to call fashion frivolous because it is glamorous.”

The film’s visual world also carries its own cultural weight. Phalgunan, further refers to the cerulean speech which showed how even the most normal-looking colour is the result of intentional fashion decisions at the highest level. “The film set a blueprint: polished, aspirational, severe and European, with ‘dressing for work’ in the creative field tied to looking like you belong in the runway.”