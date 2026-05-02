Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Remove dangerous structures, trees, Dy CM Shivakumar tells GBA officials

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital wall collapse on Wednesday that left seven persons dead, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said he has asked the corporation officials to identify old and dangerous buildings and compound walls that may impact the common man.

He said the Traffic Department has identified 448 trees that can cause loss to life or property and has given instructions to Bengaluru City Police and the Corporations to go ahead and remove such trees, which are necessary for the free flow of vehicular traffic.

The workers under the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had started identifying and removing unauthorised and unsafe buildings after nine workers were killed following a building collapse at Babusab Palya on October 22, 2024. However, the operation was halted later.

Similarly, a dilapidated 70-year-old three-storey building collapsed in Subbaraju Layout in Lakkasandra in Adugodi in 2021. Accordingly, over 500 such weak and dangerous buildings were identified.

Experts had said the Corporation must serve notice and give 15 days’ time to owners and inhabitants to vacate and raze the building on their own, failing which the civic body itself will raze the structure. But these actions have only remained knee-jerk reactions.