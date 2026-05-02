Cops intensify search for jewellery shop burglars in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bagalagunte police have intensified their search for a gang that broke into a jewellery shop on Hesaraghatta Main Road after drilling a hole in its rear wall and escaping with 70 kg of silver articles worth around Rs 1.2 crore on the night of April 27.

The gang also broke into a hardware dealer’s godown nearby and took away laptops, a mobile phone, sanitary items worth around Rs 50,000, and Rs 1,500 in cash the same night.

According to an FIR, Mahendra Kumar J, 50, a resident of KN Extension in Yeshwanthpur, shut his jewellery shop around 9.15 pm after keeping gold ornaments in a locker and leaving silver items in the showcase. Next morning around 7.30 am, the building owner called Kumar and informed him that the rear wall of his shop had been broken.

Kumar, who rushed to the shop immediately, found the front door lock intact. The gang members first entered a godown behind the jewellery shop after breaking its lock. Later, they drilled a hole in the rear wall and entered the jewellery shop.

The investigating team is examining the CCTV footage obtained from near the jewellery shop.