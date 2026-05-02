GBA’s pick to draft city master plan awaits government nod

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has finalised an agency through global tenders to draft the first-ever master plan for the city with a 20-year horizon and is likely to have the target set for 2047, officials in the civic body’s town planning department said.

The officials said the last approved master plan – RMP 2015 – was drafted in 2005, and the new one will be prepared for 2047 for 686.82 square kilometres of the city, driven by data including the latest developments and the plan laid for the evolving needs of the city.

A senior official of the department told TNIE, “Three bidders took part in the tender process for drafting the master plan based on Geographic Information System (GIS) for Bengaluru, of which two were chosen for the financial bidding. The final bidder has been selected by the GBA and sent to the state government for approval.

“All previous master plans for the city were prepared by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). This is the first time the GBA is drafting the city plan. Earlier, the combined area of Bengaluru – those under the GBA and those under the BDA – was 1,207 square kilometres. With the BDA drafting the master plan for the areas under it, GBA’s master plan would cover 686.82 square kilometres,” the official said.

While the BDA is drafting Revised Master Plan 2041, the GBA is aiming for 2047. The official said both master plans will be in sync, as geographically there is a boundary but both are aimed at a larger Bengaluru. “Generally, the master plans are prepared for 20 years, and the new one is aimed at 2047. A final decision on the year would be taken at a later stage,” the official said.