Kannada TV actor held for blackmailing women with private videos in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Kannada television actor and member of Bengaluru South District Child Welfare Committee was arrested by Rajarajeshwari Nagar police for allegedly blackmailing women after engaging in sexual relationships and recording videos of private moments.

The accused was identified as Haniyuru Chandregowda.

Police said a 43-year-old makeup artist filed a complaint against him on Thursday, stating that she came into contact with him in 2021, when he promised to help her get work in the film industry. He started visiting her house frequently and developed a physical relationship with her. He allegedly extorted around Rs 5 lakh from her by threatening to release private videos and photos. During investigation, over 20 photos and videos of different women were found on his mobile phone.

Police added that Chandregowda used to befriend single women through social media platforms. He would chat with them and make video calls, and later lure them with various promises. He would have intimate relationships with them, take money and jewellery, and cheat them. He allegedly introduced himself to women in different roles, including as a senior police officer.

Police said the accused would be produced before court and taken into custody for further interrogation. His mobile phone was seized and will be sent for forensic examination. As several photos of different women have been found, victims who were cheated by the accused have been urged to come forward and file complaints.

Police assured the complainants that their identities would be kept confidential and a detailed investigation will be conducted.