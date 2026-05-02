Karnataka launches India’s first state-led space tech centre in Bengaluru to boost innovation, startups

BENGALURU: India’s first state-led Centre of Excellence for Space Technology was launched in Bengaluru on Friday, marking a major step in the country’s space economy and positioning Karnataka as a national space innovation hub. The centre, established by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society in collaboration with SIA-India, aims to bridge the gap between research and commercialisation of space technologies.

The centre was inaugurated by IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge in the presence of government officials, scientists and industry leaders. Speaking at the launch, Kharge said Karnataka has consistently led India’s technology and innovation sectors and the new centre would extend that leadership into this strategic sector.

The centre will focus on advanced research and innovation in space technologies, industry-aligned training, talent development, startup incubation and expanding the application of space technologies across sectors such as agriculture, climate, disaster management, connectivity, life sciences and national security.

During the launch, the state government expressed interest in the development of satellites for societal and end-user needs under the theme ‘Space Tech for Societal Impact’. Officials highlighted the need for a common technical facility to support the growing space ecosystem and said consultations will be held with industry stakeholders.

The centre formalised strategic MoUs with Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Helogen Corporation, Association of Biotechnology led Enterprises and Dassault Systemes to strengthen research, space biotechnology, startup incubation and workforce development.

Officials said the Centre would play a key role in supporting innovation, startups and creating new opportunities in India’s fast-growing space economy.