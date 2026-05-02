Nursing student from Kerala ends life in hostel in Bengaluru, parents allege harassment

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old second-year BSc nursing student from Kerala ended his life in his hostel room near Electronics City in Hebbagodi police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Adhityan PA. His parents have alleged that their son died by suicide because of the alleged harassment by the nursing college staff.

According to police, Adhityan’s roommates found him hanging from a ceiling fan around 12.30 pm.

Adhityan’s father suspects some foul play in his son’s death. In his complaint, he stated that about 20 days ago, his son informed him that his roommates were caught by some hostel staff for alleged drug abuse.

Though Adhityan was not involved, he and his roommates were warned. This could be the reason for his extreme step, he said. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

HELPLINE: (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111 from Monday to Saturday between 8 am and 10 pm.)