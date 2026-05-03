Down memory lane with Bengaluru’s cantonment tales

BENGALURU: A historic trail presented by historians and philatelists helps one discover and enjoy Bengaluru’s history. Seeing the evolution of Bengaluru’s colonial military history, the making of its cantonment and the life within from 1808, has been an eye-opener for many.

The trail, The Army Town and Its Tales, helps one understand the why and how Bengaluru was chosen as a British cantonment. The journey traces the contributions of the British and Indian soldiers in building the first wave of the cantonment. It helps people understand the meteoric rise of being seen as one of the celebrated cantonment’s of the country.

“People on the trail discover the genesis of Bengaluru’s cantonment through the heritage monuments, buildings and old landmarks which have given way to modern landmarks.

Topographical features, photographs, antique maps, 19th century postal history, archival material helps us visualise, understand and appreciate the stories around the Infantry, cavalry, Brigade and MG Roads still stand, though in a different form,” said Varun Khanna, philatelist and tour curator.

The highlight of the trail gives one an experience inside the present day army campus (with special permission) and how the heritage buildings are well preserved and continue to stand alongside modern structures. “It truly is an experience to absorb and see the unknown history unfolding within the known precincts of Cubbon Road and MG Road,” he said.

Participants also appreciate of the old architecture, stories of soldiers who lived here and fought battles in far flung locations across the world come alive. They also see how armament, battle strategies and uniforms evolved alongside the shift in lifestyle, food and beverage trends, he said.