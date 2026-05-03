Down memory lane with Bengaluru’s cantonment tales

BENGALURU: A historic trail presented by historians and philatelists helps one discover and enjoy Bengaluru’s history. Seeing the evolution of Bengaluru’s colonial military history, the making of its cantonment and the life within from 1808, has been an eye-opener for many.
The trail, The Army Town and Its Tales, helps one understand the why and how Bengaluru was chosen as a British cantonment. The journey traces the contributions of the British and Indian soldiers in building the first wave of the cantonment. It helps people understand the meteoric rise of being seen as one of the celebrated cantonment’s of the country.
“People on the trail discover the genesis of Bengaluru’s cantonment through the heritage monuments, buildings and old landmarks which have given way to modern landmarks.
Topographical features, photographs, antique maps, 19th century postal history, archival material helps us visualise, understand and appreciate the stories around the Infantry, cavalry, Brigade and MG Roads still stand, though in a different form,” said Varun Khanna, philatelist and tour curator.
The highlight of the trail gives one an experience inside the present day army campus (with special permission) and how the heritage buildings are well preserved and continue to stand alongside modern structures. “It truly is an experience to absorb and see the unknown history unfolding within the known precincts of Cubbon Road and MG Road,” he said.
Participants also appreciate of the old architecture, stories of soldiers who lived here and fought battles in far flung locations across the world come alive. They also see how armament, battle strategies and uniforms evolved alongside the shift in lifestyle, food and beverage trends, he said.
The 4-km long, four-and-half-hour long trail on weekends, has been drawing people of all ages and from all walks of life. The youngest includes a 15-year-old and the oldest being 80 years of age.
Recollecting how the trail started in June 2025, Varun said: “It began when I was researching my grandfather’s military profile. He was commissioned as an officer in the 5th Battalion, First Punjab Regiment from the Officers Training School, this building still stands strong within the Army Service Corps Centre in the City.
As a collector of military postal history for the last 15 years, it has been a wonderful experience to collect and research postal history of Bangalore cantonment over the years and connect it with locations which we visit in our trail. These are 19th century letters, photographs, postal stamps, picture postcards, postal markings and other archival materials helps us to make the walk interesting, informative and experiential.”
Raksha Nagaraj, Founder of Bengaluru Prayana, said: “The trail has been curated over one-and-half years through research, combining archival material with on-ground exploration. We do not just focus on events or dates, but on the larger story of how Bangalore evolved into a prominent Cantonment town. What makes the experience unique is that we bring together military, social, and cultural histories while walking through the city’s historic public spaces.”