Elderly Bengaluru couple drown in backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar

MANDYA: An elderly couple drowned after a boat capsized in the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) near Giriyarahalli in Srirangapatna taluk.

The victims, V Manjunath (72) and his wife Jassi (70), residents of Varthur in Bengaluru and originally from Kerala, had gone for boating on Friday evening with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. The trip was organised by a private sailing group, RMSC, near Giriyarahalli.

Strong winds caused the boat to capsize, throwing all occupants into the water. The staff of the boat operator acted quickly and brought all five individuals ashore.

Even though medical personnel attempted to revive the elderly couple, their life could not be saved, as they had reportedly ingested a large quantity of water.

Man swept away In a separate incident that happened in the vicinity, a 26-year-old man identified as Madhu, son of Eshwara and a resident of Giriyarahalli, went missing while fishing on Friday evening. He was swept away along with his fishing gear due to strong currents.

Search operations, involving fire brigade personnel, local fishermen, expert divers and the RMSC sailing team, were underway since Saturday morning, but the man could not be traced.