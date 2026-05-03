Five separate mishaps claim five lives in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five persons lost their lives in five separate accidents in the city since Friday night. Of the five, two accidents were reported within the Kengeri traffic police limits, and the other three within the Yelahanka traffic police limits.

In the Kengeri traffic limits, both the victims were pedestrians, and the accidents occurred on Mysuru Road. Nagaraj alias Raj (48), a daily-wage labourer and a resident of Subbarayappanapalya, died after he was hit by a car near Kaniminike Toll Plaza on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of NH 275 connecting the expressway around 10.30 pm.

In the second accident, Manu, a driver of an earthmover, died after he was run over by a car near Kadamba Hotel around 11.30 pm. He was a resident of Bannerghatta. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, 80-year-old Srinivas, a resident of Yelahanka, died after he was hit by an ambulance near Yelahanka Dairy Circle around 10 pm. He was crossing the road when the vehicle crashed into him. In another accident, Shashank, 35, hailing from Odisha and working at a private hospital, died on the spot after falling from his bike at 9 pm on Nagenahalli Road. He was allegedly speeding while going home from work when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man died in a hit-and-run accident on the Kogilu flyover at 3 am on Saturday. The deceased is said to be around 35 years old.