For Bengaluru-based Priyanka Agarwal, scaling challenges is a way of life

BENGALURU: In a given day, one perhaps thinks about climbing the stairs that lead up to their offices. Scaling mountains is not part of the to-do list.

Bengaluru-based Priyanka Agarwal, who is visually challenged, recently made it to the base camp of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, braving heavy odds. It was not an everyday deal.

Agarwal, who is only the second blind woman from India to achieve this, was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disease marked by progressive deterioration of the retina’s photoreceptor (light-receiving) cells. While her eyesight began as normal, by the time she was in college, Agarwal could read only the headlines in a newspaper.

“I was born with good eyesight, but it got so bad that I could not read by the time I was in college. I have been dependent on screen-reading software ever since. Up to a couple of years ago, I could get around by myself, but even that has stopped now,” says Agarwal.

Her initial foray into climbing was a mock exercise about a decade ago, and a Skandagiri trek around the same time, when she was about 65% blind.

“I have had no formal training. I once watched a film about a young girl scaling Mount Everest, and especially during the pandemic years, the idea gripped me. But still, it is not something that I saw myself to be capable of doing.”

By the time Agarwal, with her husband, started the climb on April 5, she was 43, and only about 10% of her sight remained. But this did not come about without some experienced help along the way.