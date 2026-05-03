Priest kills two kids, self after wife elopes with his nephew in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A priest, Shivanna (40), ended his life after smothering his two minor sons Jeevan (10) and Pranesh (5) at Alkere village in Kunigal taluk on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday when neighbours found him hanging inside his house.

Shivanna was reportedly distressed after finding out that his wife Kavya allegedly had an illicit relationship with his nephew Hemanth. They had later eloped taking cash and jewellery.

Shivanna and Kavya were married for 12 years and were reportedly happy. After his elder sister’s death, Shivanna had brought her son Hemanth home a few years ago. Hemanth allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Kavya. After finding out about their relationship, Shivanna had sent Hemanth away.

But soon after, Hemanth and Kavya eloped. Then, the Kunigal police intervened and convinced Kavya to return home. But on Friday, Kavya left home with cash and valuables. A distressed Shivanna killed his children, before ending his life.