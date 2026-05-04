AAP leader accuses MLA Byrathi’s supporters of vandalising her car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party’s Vignan Nagar ward president Sathyavani on Sunday filed a petition with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner alleging that local BJP workers vandalised her car outside her residence and threatened her safety.

She accused supporters of KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj of carrying out the attack and warned that he would be “directly responsible” if any harm came to her. Speaking to reporters, she said, “Last month, in a similar manner, around 50 large flex banners containing defamatory and derogatory messages against me were printed and put up across the ward. Through this, the MLA targeted my character.

At that time, I was not allowed to file a complaint at the HAL police station, as considerable pressure tactics were used by the MLA. Only after approaching the Lokayukta was a case registered. Even then, due to pressure from the MLA, the accused were not arrested.” She added, “This incident reflects how unsafe women have become in KR Puram. It is shameful that the police are acting under the influence of the MLA.”

She added, “I have been fighting for several years against lake encroachments and have worked to resolve various issues in the constituency. Now, as the GBA elections are approaching and I am preparing to contest, such acts of violence are being carried out against me.”