Bengaluru’s Aditi Pandya, Rajalakshmi Swaminathan Turn Years of Grit into Standout Boston Marathon Performances

Aditi Pandya didn’t arrive at the 130th Boston Marathon chasing a vague goal. The city-based runner finished in 3.22.35, emerging as the fastest Indian woman in the race, a mark she had built her training regimen around. “I ended up running about 500m extra because the course was a little longer. But that happens sometimes with GPX (GPS Exchange format) files,” she says.

Meeting the qualifying standard was only one part of the process – final entry was determined by a global cut-off. A stronger performance in Delhi has already secured her spot at Boston. “During those 13 weeks of preparation, I covered close to 1,400km. In peak weeks, I was running up to 200km. The idea was to peak at the right time, not before the race,” says the entrepreneur-nutritionist.

Race day tested her mentally as much as physically. “I was questioning things right from the start because this was my first World Major. But I knew I had to trust my training and finish,” she recalls. The cold conditions and the sheer scale of the event heightened pressure, but the atmosphere kept her going. “There’s not a single moment where I felt alone. The crowd was constantly cheering, and there was a sea of runners around me. It’s an electrifying experience,” Pandya shares. Crossing the finish line, she says, felt overwhelming. “It felt surreal. It’s not a straightforward journey. There are too many curves for you to navigate. You have to play through them and keep going,” she reminisces.

Bring up beginners, and she gets straight into the basics, stating, “You need to enjoy the sport first. Start small with a run-walk jog and build consistency. Then slowly add structure and aim bigger.”