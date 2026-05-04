Man’s bid to scare son ends in fire mishap, both hurt in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A father’s attempt to scare his 19-year-old son, who had taken his bike without informing him, turned tragic after both sustained burn injuries in a fire on Friday. The incident occurred in Pragathipura in the Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits.

The injured are Anand (45), a mason, and his son Mallikarjun (19), who works in a tile company. The incident took place around 9.30 pm. The police said that Anand, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was angered after his son took his bike without informing him. Anand threw petrol on his son in an attempt to frighten him, police added.

However, as a neighbour was cooking nearby on the roadside, the petrol caught fire and spread to both of them, causing burn injuries. The neighbour doused the fire and rushed them to a nearby hospital. They were later shifted to Victoria Hospital. Mallikarjun sustained around 40% burn injuries, while Anand suffered about 18%.

The incident happened on Friday when Anand called Mallikarjun and got to know that he had taken the bike. Mallikarjun said he had gone to a temple, police said. However, Anand did not believe him and accused him of lying and roaming with friends.

Later, when Mallikarjun returned home, an argument broke out between them. According to Mallikarjun’s mother, during the argument, the son allegedly told his father to kill him. Enraged, Anand threatened to burn him, the police said.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against Anand at the Kumaraswamy Layout police station.