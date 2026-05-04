Woman kills her 2 kids, survives suicide attempt in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman allegedly killed her two young sons by feeding them milk laced with rat poison, and attempted to end her life following a domestic dispute with her husband, in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmal (4) and Nived (1.5 years). The woman, Pavithra (26) also consumed the same milk in an attempt to end her life but survived and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The incident occurred at their rented house in Mathikere, within the Yeshwanthpur police station limits.

Pavithra, a homemaker, allegedly took the extreme step late on Saturday night following a domestic dispute with her husband, Prashanth. Prashanth, who hails from Pavagada in Tumakuru district, works as a sales executive at a mobile phone shop.

The couple had been married for five years and were staying in a rented house in Gokulam First Stage, Mathikere.

According to the police, a heated argument broke out between Pavithra and Prashanth. Following this, Pavithra was reportedly distressed, and Prashanth left the house. Later that night, she allegedly mixed rat poison in milk and gave it to the children before consuming it herself.

Prashanth returned home late at night and slept in the drawing room. On Sunday morning, Prashanth found his wife and children unconscious in the room. With the help of neighbours, he rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the children brought dead. Pavithra is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The police added that the couple had frequent quarrels over trivial issues in recent months, which may have led to the incident. The exact reason, however, is yet to be ascertained. The Yeshwanthpur police have registered a murder case against Pavithra based on a complaint filed by Prashanth.