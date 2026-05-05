Bengaluru plans policy shift to go vertical, raise FAR in new master plan

BENGALURU: The future of Bengaluru appears to be vertical, with a big policy change in the offing. The present town planning and comprehensive master plan rules, which do not allow high rises to come up as road width and location play a crucial role, are set to change soon.

Bangalore Development Authority and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials have proposed a policy change while drafting the master plan for the city and its outskirts, to accommodate vertical growth.

“At present, the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is 3.25. We have sought a higher dimension as the city cannot grow horizontally. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has also said that the city now needs to grow vertically only. To accommodate this in the master plan uniformly, a policy change is required and discussions are on,” said a senior BDA official from the Town Planning department.

The official said that public opinion will be sought before the final call is taken and the proposal is placed before the state government.

The last Revised Master Plan-2015 was done by BDA in 2007. BDA officials admitted that Bengaluru’s growth is based on this master plan. Work on the next comprehensive Revised Master Plan-2041 will commence in 2027. The BDA has invited bids from agencies for preparation of the master plan.