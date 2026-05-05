Cubbon Metro station shut for four hours after power failure

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park Metro Station remained temporarily shut for nearly four hours on Monday morning after a power failure disrupted operations, with trains skipping the station until supply was restored around 11 am, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

In a statement, BMRCL said, “Due to power failure, trains will not stop at Cubbon Park Metro Station. The station is temporarily closed. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.”

An official from BMRCL said services were affected between 7 am and 11 am, primarily because the outage disrupted lighting systems at the station, making it unsafe for passenger operations. However, train services on the Purple Line continued without halting at the station. A senior BMRCL official added that the exact cause of the sudden power disruption is yet to be ascertained.

BESCOM clarified that the station draws electricity from the Baiyappanahalli 66KV/33KV Substation, which supplies and converts high-voltage power for Metro operations along the Purple Line.

The disruption, which coincided with peak morning hours, inconvenienced commuters travelling to and from the central business district. Passengers were advised to use nearby stations till normalcy was restored.