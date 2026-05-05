GBA reworks cadre rules, slashes monthly staff cost from Rs 50 crore to Rs 20 crore

BENGALURU: After the Urban Development Department (UDD) instructed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to rework its Cadre and Recruitment (C and R) rules, the Authority has come out with new norms, reducing the financial implication from Rs 50 crore to Rs 20 crore per month, with a major part going towards staff salaries.

When the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was managing the city, the sanctioned staff strength was over 22,000, including pourakarmikas, though the civic body was managing with around 17,000 employees.

Now, after the transition into GBA and five city corporations, the number of staff needed has only increased, GBA sources said.

The earlier proposal was for 6,500 employees-- including IAS, KAS and other staff across all categories but excluding pourakarmikas -- Groups A, B, C and D.

While the number of employees needed in the A and B categories is less, there was a request for more staff in Group D. The proposal had a financial implication of over Rs 50 crore per month, a GBA official said.

That has been reworked and the outlay has been reduced to Rs 20 crore by reducing the requirement for Group D employees, the official said.

“The GBA has been instructed to follow the ‘Bidar model’ to cut down the total staff needed.