KSRTC staffers seek pay parity, salary arrears

BENGALURU: Transport employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League and unions intensified their agitation by staging a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, demanding implementation of pre-election assurances, including pay parity with government staff, and clearance of pending dues.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the League pointed out that though the government has held multiple meetings over the past three years, no concrete steps have been taken to fulfil promises made in its election manifesto.

Instead, they criticised the continuation of the existing wage revision system with marginal hikes of 3-7 per cent, calling it “inadequate and demoralising”.

The letter also said financial distress has worsened, affecting their ability to meet daily expenses, children’s education costs, and other essential needs.

The League leaders warned of intensified protests if demands remain unmet. They said a decision on a stronger agitation would be taken collectively on Sunday.

Key demands include implementation of pay on par with government employees based on the 7th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2024; payment of 38 months’ salary arrears since January 1, 2020 (with 26 months already notified and 12 months pending); and immediate conduct of union recognition elections across transport corporations.