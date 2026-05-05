Man torches woman alive in car, jumps before train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man allegedly burnt a woman alive inside a car before ending his life by coming under a moving train.

The victim, Saroja (35), was a resident of Devanahalli and worked as a Kannada lecturer in a private college, while the deceased has been identified as Ramanjinappa, a resident of Marasandra village, who worked as a contract-based employee at the taluk office in Doddaballapur. He was a divorcee.

Saroja was murdered near Jinke Bachahalli under the Doddaballapur Rural police station limits on Saturday, while Ramanjinappa’s body was found on a railway track near Bidadi on Sunday.

The police said that on Saturday local residents found a burnt car with a charred woman inside in a deserted area of the Jinke Bachahalli forest range and alerted the police. The woman inside the car was burnt beyond recognition. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car belonged to Ramanjinappa’s neighbour Suresh.

Ramanjinappa borrowed the car, claiming he needed it to take a family member to hospital. A half-burnt shirt and a mobile phone found near the spot indicated Ramanjinappa’s involvement in the murder.