POCSO accused murdered in Bengaluru, victim’s father among four arrested

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old POCSO case accused was murdered by the victim’s father.

Ramesh Shrishail Pattadakalmata, a native of Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot, was murdered on April 27 and his body was thrown in the rajakaluve at Allalasandra.

Ramesh was working as a food delivery agent and staying in a men’s paying guest accommodation in Yelahanka.

The next day, the Yelahanka police received the information about the body. The police, after identifying the body contacted his family members. After the postmortem on April 30 at the Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary, the body was handed over to the family members.

While the body was being handed over, the relatives suspected the involvement of the father of the POCSO victim, and another accused Chinnaiah, both natives of Bagalkot.

Along with the victim’s father, the police identified the other three accused as Chinnaiah Matapathi, 29, Chetan Madara, 26 and Vinayak Guruva, 19, all three residents of Mudhol Taluk. All of the accused were arrested on the night of May 1 and brought to the city on the next day.

Ramesh and the minor girl were relatives and were reportedly in love. A POCSO case was registered against Ramesh in 2022 for sexually assaulting her.