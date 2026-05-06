'Money, fame, acting... took me away from dance," reveals actor Navya Nair ahead of Bharatanatyam return

Being someone who has lived many lives on screen, including a prominent character in the Drishya sequels, actor-dancer Navya Nair is uninterested in defining herself in one word, shrugging off labels with a smile. As she prepares for her first-ever Bharatanatyam recital in Bengaluru, the portrait of the artiste in her has come full circle as she returns not just to dance, but to herself again. “This is my first time performing a Bharatanatyam kacheri in Bengaluru. The format is traditional – an opening invocatory piece, followed by a varnam, weaving together nritta and abhinaya,” she shares. The concert – choreographed by her guru, Kalaimamani awardee Priyadarsini Govind – is a decision made to keep classical art in its authentic form.

Having entered the industry early, she admits that cinema once overshadowed her relationship with classical dance. “I’ve been in this business since my school days, but I never thought that dancing would be my life later. Because money, fame and acting...took me away from dance. Dancing was a pain at that time,” she says, adding, “But after marriage, I really realised the value of art in me, then started pursuing it.”

Her connection to Bengaluru, however, goes beyond the stage, having starred in Kannada films like Namyajamanru [alongside Vishnuvardhan] and Bhagyada Balegara [with Shivarajkumar]. She fondly recalls her early days in Kannada cinema, stating, “My first Kannada film was Gaja. It was challenging because I didn’t know the language at all. I remember shooting a song in Switzerland – it was freezing, and the lyrics were fast. I had to memorise everything like we used to study essays in school,” she laughs.

If performance is one half of her relationship with dance today, teaching is the other. Her school, Mathangi, began almost reluctantly. “I always thought I’m a performer, not a teacher. It felt like a big responsibility. Later, I decided I would teach only Bharatanatyam, nothing else,” she says. Her belief in classical arts is grounded in discipline.” Anybody can dance, but to pursue it as a pure art form, you need perseverance and empathy. Only then can you feel a character.”