'Money, fame, acting... took me away from dance," reveals actor Navya Nair ahead of Bharatanatyam return

Being someone who has lived many lives on screen, including a prominent character in the Drishya sequels, actor-dancer Navya Nair is uninterested in defining herself in one word, shrugging off labels with a smile. As she prepares for her first-ever Bharatanatyam recital in Bengaluru, the portrait of the artiste in her has come full circle as she returns not just to dance, but to herself again. “This is my first time performing a Bharatanatyam kacheri in Bengaluru. The format is traditional – an opening invocatory piece, followed by a varnam, weaving together nritta and abhinaya,” she shares. The concert – choreographed by her guru, Kalaimamani awardee Priyadarsini Govind – is a decision made to keep classical art in its authentic form.
Having entered the industry early, she admits that cinema once overshadowed her relationship with classical dance. “I’ve been in this business since my school days, but I never thought that dancing would be my life later. Because money, fame and acting...took me away from dance. Dancing was a pain at that time,” she says, adding, “But after marriage, I really realised the value of art in me, then started pursuing it.”
Her connection to Bengaluru, however, goes beyond the stage, having starred in Kannada films like Namyajamanru [alongside Vishnuvardhan] and Bhagyada Balegara [with Shivarajkumar]. She fondly recalls her early days in Kannada cinema, stating, “My first Kannada film was Gaja. It was challenging because I didn’t know the language at all. I remember shooting a song in Switzerland – it was freezing, and the lyrics were fast. I had to memorise everything like we used to study essays in school,” she laughs.
If performance is one half of her relationship with dance today, teaching is the other. Her school, Mathangi, began almost reluctantly. “I always thought I’m a performer, not a teacher. It felt like a big responsibility. Later, I decided I would teach only Bharatanatyam, nothing else,” she says. Her belief in classical arts is grounded in discipline.” Anybody can dance, but to pursue it as a pure art form, you need perseverance and empathy. Only then can you feel a character.”
This idea of refinement extends to her views on life, particularly for women whose passions are often sidelined, centred only in the roles of a mother or wife. With Mother’s Day around the corner, the conversation candidly turns to choices and sacrifices. “Not everyone is as privileged as I am – I can fund my passion because I’m an actor. All of us have desires and need to make space for them. Nobody else will do it for you. Ask for it and if needed, fight for it. Once you begin, life slowly adjusts around you. It’s never too late,” she points out. Motherhood, for her, is still a work in progress. “I still don’t know how to be a mother. I am figuring it out,” she says, talking about her son, Sai, who is both her anchor and mirror. “I can’t be his friend;
I can only be his mother. But I try to be friendly so that he can open up,” she adds. Recently, Nair went viral online for sharing an anecdote about being fined `1 lakh in at Melbourne International Airport for carrying jasmine flowers. “I wasn’t that tense then. I took it lightly,” she says.
Even as dance takes centre stage, cinema remains a parallel thread. With Drishyam 3
set to release this month, she keeps it open-ended when asked about a Kannada version. “If it happens, naturally, I will be there. As of now, I don’t know,” she hints.
Now, as she prepares to step onto the Bengaluru stage, she carries no rigid expectations. “I don’t set an agenda. I just try to perform honestly. What the audience takes away is entirely their own. Because art is meant to make you feel peaceful,” she signs off.
(Catch the performance on May 10, 6.30pm, at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Krishnarajapuram)