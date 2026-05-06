No negligence in Victoria Hospital death: Probe panel

BENGALURU: An inquiry committee constituted by Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has found no evidence of medical negligence in the treatment of 45-year-old delivery worker Shahnawaz at Victoria Hospital. The patient was suffering from Fournier’s gangrene and uncontrolled diabetes.

Comprising senior professors and heads of the Departments of General Medicine, General Surgery and Plastic Surgery, the committee reviewed medical records, treatment charts, discharge summaries and statements from the patient’s family, doctors and hospital staff.

The report noted that treatment continued without interruption, including during non-routine hours.

The committee clarified that the wound was intentionally left open as part of standard protocol for Fournier’s gangrene, where delayed closure is necessary until the wound is healthy enough for reconstructive surgery. It also rejected claims that the patient was discharged against his will.

The report stated that the patient was discharged in stable condition and later died at home on March 15 due to cardiac arrest. The panel concluded that there was no direct link between the treatment provided at the hospital and patient’s death.