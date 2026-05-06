Removing vendors near walls will wreck livelihoods: Union

BENGALURU: The Street Vendors’ Union, comprising civil society activists, lawyers and others, expressed concern over Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement that vendors hawking near walls and old buildings would be moved, citing safety.

Clifton Razorio, an advocate, said that instead of checking the quality of walls, exposing alleged corruption in construction and maintenance and holding those responsible, the DCM is going after helpless vendors by asking officials to move vendors hawking near walls, which is nothing but an “economic death sentence” for them.

The DCM’s statements come in the backdrop of seven deaths after a compound wall of Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Bowring and Lady Curzon) hospital collapsed on April 29. Following the DCM’s direction, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao also ordered the identification of old, dilapidated and dangerous compound walls and buildings.

The union also wrote a letter to the CM, urging the authorities to hold consultative meetings with vendors and provide them alternatives before taking the drastic step of evicting them.”The Street Vendors (Protection Of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vendors) Act was brought by the Congress, and the DCM must be aware that his words do not align with the Congress party’s ideology,” said Rozario.