Rs 1 crore gold stolen from Zameer’s house, two arrested

BENGALURU: Two men who had allegedly stolen 748gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.13 crore from the residence of Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan located on Station Road near Bamboo Bazaar, were arrested by Shivajinagar police. The accused were identified as Ameer Ahmed, a distant relative of the minister, and his close aide Syed Ameen, both residents of Shivajinagar.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Sogar Khanam (75), the minister’s mother, on April 15. In her complaint, she stated that Ahmed frequently visited their house, interacted with family members, enquired about their well-being, and gradually gained their trust.

On one occasion, Ahmed requested Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, claiming that he urgently needed the money to travel to Mecca. However, she refused to give him the amount.