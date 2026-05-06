Three firms roped in to redesign BSK Junction for smooth traffic flow

BENGALURU: Following directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy chaired a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a comprehensive mobility plan for seamless traffic at Banashankari Junction.

This comes days after the DCM laid the foundation for a skywalk at the junction. Three firms, Nagesh Consultants represented by Nagesh, Infra Support Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd represented by Ratnakar Reddy and NEZ Consultation represented by Kannan, were asked to give the design in a week’s time, said a senior official who attended the meeting.

A senior traffic police officer and GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao suggested they take up a traffic study before designing the project, and pitched for a pedestrian way.