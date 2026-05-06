Two held for stealing bikes, selling them with fake RC cards

BENGALURU: Hebbagodi police have arrested two accused, including a habitual bike thief and a two-wheeler sales agent from Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly stealing motorcycles and selling them using fake registration certificates (RCs). Police recovered 51 two-wheelers and 501 fake RC cards, worth about `41.67 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Chittappagaru Anand (39) from Anantapur and Sheikh Shafir Pasha (37) from Nandyala. The case came to light after Mehboob, a resident of Gollahalli in Hebbagodi, filed a complaint on January 4, 2026, stating that his two-wheeler had been stolen from outside his house. Acting on the complaint, police detained Anand near Veerasandra Lake along with a stolen vehicle.

During interrogation, Anand allegedly confessed to the theft and revealed his involvement in multiple two-wheeler thefts across Bengaluru. He told police that, with the help of Pasha, he used a cyber centre to create duplicate RC cards. The duo then posted advertisements on Facebook and sold the stolen vehicles.

He disclosed that several stolen two-wheelers were parked in open areas near Mulbagal, Chintamani and near a lake in Hebbagodi for sale.

Police said Anand had committed thefts under the limits of Hebbagodi, Parappana Agrahara, Kamakshipalya, Madanayakanahalli, Kodigehalli, Bommanahalli, Varthur, Kengeri, Mico Layout, Kalasipalya, Anekal and KTG Nagar (Davanagere) police stations, as well as in Anantapur town and parts of Tamil Nadu.

“We also seized the cyber centre in Nandyala. The computer and printer used to create RC cards, three mobile phones, blank cards and 501 fake RCs were recovered,” a police officer said.