Uncertainty shrouds Bengaluru's trans community but hope persists

Ever since the controversial Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill was passed last month, Bengaluru’s transgender community has been feeling a mix of emotions – betrayal, disappointment, sadness, confusion and anger. Like many others, for Iskra (name changed), 22, a trans woman, it was ‘surprise at the suddenness with which everything happened’ in a span of 12 days. Fundamentally, it changes the legal definition of what it means to be transgender to only include traditional communities, intersex people and those who have been ‘compelled’ to identify as transgender – completely removing self-identification. But what does this really mean for young trans Bengalureans?
While the law will only come into effect once it is notified in the official gazette, the wait has thrown the community into uncertainty. As Iskra, a student explains, “There’s confusion around accessing gender-affirming care because some hospitals have stopped giving hormones (for Hormone Replacement Therapy) or stopped approving surgeries because they don’t know where they are with the rules.”
Lawyer Arvind Narrain, who was part of the team of lawyers which challenged Section 377, clarifies, saying, “People can still go through gender-affirming care; there’s no bar on doctors providing it. The process can continue but now, information has to be given to the district magistrate which raises questions of privacy. We won’t know how that will happen until the rules are notified.”
The most tangible impact will be on benefits that come with the transgender identity card. “Trans men are now completely excluded from getting the transgender identity card,” notes Narrain. For students, this means reservations and scholarship availed with it. Another concern is that the law may be used against people providing support to young trans folks. “With queer support groups or rescue efforts of people in bad family situations – the worry is that this will make it easier for a parent to claim that someone who gave the trans person shelter or helped them may have ‘influenced’ them into being trans.”
In the midst of it all though, the community has come forward to protest as well as support its most vulnerable members. “People with psychology backgrounds have started peer support helplines,” says Iskra. Writer Rheea Mukherjee with two friends Anushree B and Debbie Das, has started the Bangalore Pledge Project, connecting people who want to help directly with those who need it most. People reach out (via Instagram @rheealization) to pledge an amount and when a request for a need (groceries, healthcare, clothing, etc) comes up, they pay directly via QR code. “The project worked during the pandemic so we thought this could help young trans people who are often alienated from family support. This will assist with medications, gender affirming clothing, transport or any other need – it allows people to thrive, especially when the government is making you feel like your existence does not matter.”