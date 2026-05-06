Uncertainty shrouds Bengaluru's trans community but hope persists

Ever since the controversial Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill was passed last month, Bengaluru’s transgender community has been feeling a mix of emotions – betrayal, disappointment, sadness, confusion and anger. Like many others, for Iskra (name changed), 22, a trans woman, it was ‘surprise at the suddenness with which everything happened’ in a span of 12 days. Fundamentally, it changes the legal definition of what it means to be transgender to only include traditional communities, intersex people and those who have been ‘compelled’ to identify as transgender – completely removing self-identification. But what does this really mean for young trans Bengalureans?

While the law will only come into effect once it is notified in the official gazette, the wait has thrown the community into uncertainty. As Iskra, a student explains, “There’s confusion around accessing gender-affirming care because some hospitals have stopped giving hormones (for Hormone Replacement Therapy) or stopped approving surgeries because they don’t know where they are with the rules.”

Lawyer Arvind Narrain, who was part of the team of lawyers which challenged Section 377, clarifies, saying, “People can still go through gender-affirming care; there’s no bar on doctors providing it. The process can continue but now, information has to be given to the district magistrate which raises questions of privacy. We won’t know how that will happen until the rules are notified.”