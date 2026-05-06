Varthur resident in soup as murder accused misuses his ID

BENGALURU: LS Puneeth (36), a resident of Lakkondanahalli in Hoskote taluk, was in for a big shock after Marathahalli sub-division police served him a notice to appear before the investigation officer (IO) in connection with a 2024 murder case.
The murder, which had happened in Bagaluru police station limits in Tamil Nadu, was later transferred to Varthur police of Marathahalli sub-division for further investigation.
The police, while checking the mobile phone registration details of the accused, found one of them was staying in Varthur area. Based on the address, police landed at the door of Puneeth, who had no idea of any murder. During questioning, Puneeth found out that the murder accused had used his voter ID details to obtain a SIM card. He filed a complaint with Varthur police, claiming his voter ID card was misused.
On September 18, 2024, a person identified as N Revanth Kumar (23) from Sulikunte Colony in Varthur, was kidnapped and murdered by a gang of nine accused in Bagaluru police limits. Bagaluru police arrested all nine accused. In April 2025, the case was transferred to Varthur police station after Revanth’s kidnap and murder case was registered.
“On May 2, 2026, Puneeth appeared before the IO. One of the accused in the murder case had used Puneeth’s voter ID card with his photograph and submitted it to a shop in Muthanallur cross to obtain a SIM card, which was used during Revanth’s murder.
When the voter ID used as address proof to buy the SIM card was shown to Puneeth, he said the voter ID card which he had obtained in 2009 was his, but the photograph was different. Puneeth then filed a complaint of misuse of his voter ID card,” said an officer.
A case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and cheating by personation was registered against the accused.