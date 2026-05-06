Varthur resident in soup as murder accused misuses his ID

BENGALURU: LS Puneeth (36), a resident of Lakkondanahalli in Hoskote taluk, was in for a big shock after Marathahalli sub-division police served him a notice to appear before the investigation officer (IO) in connection with a 2024 murder case.

The murder, which had happened in Bagaluru police station limits in Tamil Nadu, was later transferred to Varthur police of Marathahalli sub-division for further investigation.

The police, while checking the mobile phone registration details of the accused, found one of them was staying in Varthur area. Based on the address, police landed at the door of Puneeth, who had no idea of any murder. During questioning, Puneeth found out that the murder accused had used his voter ID details to obtain a SIM card. He filed a complaint with Varthur police, claiming his voter ID card was misused.

On September 18, 2024, a person identified as N Revanth Kumar (23) from Sulikunte Colony in Varthur, was kidnapped and murdered by a gang of nine accused in Bagaluru police limits. Bagaluru police arrested all nine accused. In April 2025, the case was transferred to Varthur police station after Revanth’s kidnap and murder case was registered.