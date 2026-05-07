Bengaluru enables withdrawal of erroneous e-khata applications

BENGALURU: Residents will now be allowed to withdraw erroneous e-khata applications.

Special Commissioner (Revenue & IT) Munish Moudgil, who led a workshop on Wednesday to brief officers on the recent reforms and enhancements introduced in the e-khata system, said 13.05 lakh property owners have enabled online e-khata services.

They can now seamlessly download their e-khata certificates and apply for final e-khata through the online system, significantly reducing dependency on manual processes. Officers were oriented on the revised application workflows and approval mechanisms.

Moudgil said citizens have now been enabled to self-modify select property details online, minimising the need to visit offices for routine corrections and approvals.

In addition, a provision has been introduced allowing applicants to withdraw erroneous e-khata applications, thereby improving flexibility and reducing procedural bottlenecks, he said.

The system now incorporates auto-validation and approval for properties marked as “ready for transaction/registration”, based on the uploading and verification of the Encumbrance Certificate, thereby expediting the process for property transactions.