Bengaluru teen dies by suicide after being forced to end ties with 26-year-old woman

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after his parents forced him to stay away from a 26-year-old woman with whom he was close. The victim had also expressed his wish to marry the woman and had left his home after his parents repeatedly advised him not to meet her.

The boy has been identified as R Thanmay Nayak, a resident of Bhoomika Pruthvi Layout in Bidadi. He consumed poison on April 24 and died while undergoing treatment on May 3. His father, 44-year-old C Ravi Nayak, filed a complaint against the woman, identified as HN Shobha from Bidadi, on May 4, based on which the Channapatna Rural police in Bengaluru South district registered a case of abetment of suicide against her.

Ravi runs a fruit stall at Bidadi town where Shobha was an employee. Thanmay, a student at a private school in Bidadi town, became close to Shobha. After his parents found out, they filed a complaint against her with the Bidadi police in March. The police had summoned and warned her.

However, she is accused of staying in touch with the minor boy through social media. When Thanmay’s parents repeatedly told him to sever all contact with her, he is said to have left home around 25 days back and had been staying at his friend’s house. The boy is also said to have told his father that he wanted to marry Shobha or he would end his life as “encouraged” by her.