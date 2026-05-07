FIR filed over illegal allotment of BDA welfare sites meant for group C, D staff

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered into the illegal allotment of certain sites intended exclusively for Group C and D employees of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in Doddakallasandra and Lingadheeranahalli Layouts, developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Employees’ Welfare Association.

Following allegations that allotments were obtained by persons misrepresenting themselves as Group C or D employees, and in certain instances, even as private individuals, an inquiry was conducted by Hanumantharaya, Deputy Superintendent of Police-02, Special Task Force & Vigilance Cell, BDA.

The inquiry found irregularities in site allotments after which a criminal case was filed at the Seshadripuram Police station on Tuesday.

“In the MKS 2nd Stage Layout, a site measuring 9.14 x12.19m (site no. 04) was illegally registered to a person, identified as H Nagaraj (27), who misrepresented himself as a Group C or D employee of the BDA. Defrauding the authority by providing false documents, he managed to get the site registered in his name on June 18, 2009. Many such sites have been unlawfully allotted,” said an officer.

A case of cheating by impersonation, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust by public servant and criminal conspiracy has been registered.