India’s first prison child care unit at central jail in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Women facing prison sentences often have infants or young children who depend entirely on them. With little or no family support, these children end up living inside prison premises alongside their mothers, despite having committed no crime.

Addressing this concern, the Directorate of Child Protection (DCP) in Karnataka has established India’s first Government Special Child Care Institution (GSCCI) within the women’s wing of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru—marking a first-of-its-kind child care facility in the country.

The unit was established with an aim to provide basic education to these vulnerable children up to the age of six years. The unit also provides a nurturing environment for their cognitive and emotional growth.

CV Sneha, Director, Directorate of Child Protection, Karnataka, informed that GSCCI has been allotted two teachers who teach everything to these children, right from the alphabet, numbers, rhymes, creative arts, and awareness on safe and unsafe touch.

In addition to this, they are exposed to awareness and personality development skills like table manners, greeting elders and teachers and more.

Asha HK, DCP officer, District Child Protection Office, Bengaluru West (Anekal) said, “As per the Supreme Court and the prison manuals, children below the age of 6 years are allowed to stay with their mothers in prison. We ensure their protection, development and school readiness.”

She added, “Once the child completes six years, we approach their family members to take care of them. In case of no response, we approach NGOs that are registered with the government and under the JJ Act for further care and education.”