India’s first prison child care unit at central jail in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Women facing prison sentences often have infants or young children who depend entirely on them. With little or no family support, these children end up living inside prison premises alongside their mothers, despite having committed no crime.
Addressing this concern, the Directorate of Child Protection (DCP) in Karnataka has established India’s first Government Special Child Care Institution (GSCCI) within the women’s wing of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru—marking a first-of-its-kind child care facility in the country.
The unit was established with an aim to provide basic education to these vulnerable children up to the age of six years. The unit also provides a nurturing environment for their cognitive and emotional growth.
CV Sneha, Director, Directorate of Child Protection, Karnataka, informed that GSCCI has been allotted two teachers who teach everything to these children, right from the alphabet, numbers, rhymes, creative arts, and awareness on safe and unsafe touch.
In addition to this, they are exposed to awareness and personality development skills like table manners, greeting elders and teachers and more.
Asha HK, DCP officer, District Child Protection Office, Bengaluru West (Anekal) said, “As per the Supreme Court and the prison manuals, children below the age of 6 years are allowed to stay with their mothers in prison. We ensure their protection, development and school readiness.”
She added, “Once the child completes six years, we approach their family members to take care of them. In case of no response, we approach NGOs that are registered with the government and under the JJ Act for further care and education.”
Currently, nine children in prison are taken care of with health check-ups and quality education. The institution has been established with the support of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children with incarcerated mothers.
A senior official said that among the nine children, three of them belong to foreign nationals. “These foreign women were involved in crimes related to narcotics. Since their children are too young and vulnerable, they are housed along with their mothers.
This organisation transformed the confined environment of the prison into a learning sanctuary. The officers and staff of the DCP unit, in coordination with the artists and workers, painted the walls of the classroom with artistic murals. Child-friendly modern sanitation facilities, including toilets and handwashing stations, have been upgraded using funds released by the DCP.”care of with health check-ups, quality education
KEY ASPECTS OF THE FACILITY
Purpose: The unit ensures education, rights, and nurturing care for children and bring a positive change in the mindset of women inmates
Infrastructure: The facility includes child-friendly toilets, wall paintings, handwashing stations and an integrated play-cum-learning space
Backed by: This scheme is framed in line with the Mission Vatsalya: Child Protection Scheme of the Centre, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2025, United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC)
Future plans: Providing nutritious food along with other health supplements